LG elections: Opp parties want Khattak’s entry into Nowshera banned

NOWSHERA: The opposition parties on Saturday demanded a ban on entry of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and other government lawmakers and ministers into Nowshera till December 19 to ensure free and fair local government election in the district.

“The Election Commission, district administration and police should remain impartial or else we would put up a tough resistance against influencing the upcoming elections and rigging,” lawmaker and local leaders of the opposition parties told a press conference after the All Parties Conference here.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Liaqat Shabab of Pakistan People’s Party, Mian Yahya Shah and Jamal Khan Khattak of Awami National Party, Qari Muhammad Aslam of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and others alleged that Pervez Khattak and other local activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were using the government resources and harassing the employees to csampaign for the PTI.

They said that the PTI minister, lawmakers and activists were violating the code of conduct but the Election Commission had become a silent spectator. “The EC must ban the entry of Pervez Khattak and other PTI lawmaker into Nowshera as they are influencing the LG polls through one way or the other,” they said, adding that EC had event sent notices to PPP activists over party joining meetings but the PTI had been given a free hand.

They vowed they would not allow the PTI to steal votes through various tactics this time. They threatened to launch a mass agitation if the PTI ministers and lawmakers did not mend their way and abstain from interfering into the LG elections process.