PU CAD holds seminar ‘Sab Say Pehlay Ap Nay Ghabrana Nahi Hai’

LAHORE: Punjab University College of Art & Design (CAD)’s Department of Graphic Design organised a seminar “Sab Say Pehlay Ap Nay Ghabrana Nahi Hai; Design Thinking Process”.

According to a press release the seminar was conducted by Nadeem Wahid; one of the top practitioners of the design industry, who covered a whole range of design strategies to provide an understanding to the students about various possibilities of communication.

He related the famous slogan: “Sab Say Pehlay Ap Nay Ghabrana Nahi Hai” with the design thinking process, as according to him anything can be advertised, and any target could be achieved. He described the basics of branding techniques, and then elaborated these by giving examples from the local industry, and made students realized the importance of connecting with their audience or customers.

Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, Director Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts, said that this seminar was an effort to connect academia with the industry and to strengthen the creative skills among students. He added that the design was always a true reflection of a society, as it was presenting something sellable and in the contemporary capitalist setup only sellable had survived.

He added the seminar provided a possibility, to all the design students, to think out of the box and to make their final projects worthwhile and more aligned with need of contemporary industry.

All thesis students and faculty members; Dr Sara Umar, Dr Asna Mubashara, Farjood Rizvi, Aqsa Ilyas and Mian Ashfaq also attended the seminar.