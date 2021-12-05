IG takes notice of Dinga killings

LAHORE : IGP Punjab took notice of killing of four persons in Dinga area of Gujrat and sought a report of the incident from RPO Gujranwala.
He ordered DPO Gujrat to reach the spot and arrest the accused forthwith. Provision of justice should be ensured to the affected family, he added.
DIG holds open court: An open court was held at DIG Operations office on Friday in which 32 citizens informed DIG Operations about their problems.
DIG issued orders for immediate action after verification to the concerned officers. Around sixteen policemen also appeared for leave and welfare.
