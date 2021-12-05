SMDC Convocation 2021

LAHORE: The 7th convocation of Shalamar Medical & Dental College (SMDC) was held here on Saturday.

Prof Dr Syed Javed Raza Gardezi and Vice Chancellor was the chief guest, while University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram also addressed the convocation.

Prof Dr Syed Javed Raza Gardezi awarded Gold Medal to the best graduate Dr Tayyaba Arshad and a silver medal to the second best graduate Dr Shamazia Asif for their achievement. As many as 149 passed-out graduates were conferred with degrees by Prof Dr Javed Akram, Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences (UHS). The passed-out students also took a pledge.

The Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) Shahid Hussain stated that Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences has grown over the years and has maintained its enviable position in all three facets i.e. medical education, research and medical care to patients. It has produced competent doctors, allied health professionals and nursing staff to serve the country and beyond.

The Principal SMDC Prof M Zahid Bashir presented the college report and congratulated the graduates. Member Board of Trustees Syed Babar Ali, Ibrar A Mumtaz, Ch Omar Saeed, M Munir Chaudhry, Chief Executive Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences Brig. (R) Anis Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer Shalamar Hospital Dr Ayesha Nauman, faculty, doctors and parents of the students also attended the convocation.