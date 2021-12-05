‘NA-133 by-election to be a referendum against PTI’

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) said the by-election in NA-133 will prove to be a referendum against the three-and-a-half year mis-rule of PTI government, adding that the PPP has also utterly disappointed the people of urban Sindh specially the citizens of Karachi, following which the ruling party of Sindh has no competition with the PML-N.

All those who voted for PTI have completely disappointed with its anti people agenda and even the committed supporters of PTI will also seal the deal with PML-N, said central PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique while addressing a press conference on Saturday along with other leaders Ataullah Tarar, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Ali Pervez Malik.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that 133 voters of NA are appealing to the people to seal the lion. PML-N is the only party which can take the country out of crisis. He said PTI has run away from the election in this constituency because in this election they could not compete with the people and their security would be forfeited. He warned that no amount of negative tactics against PML-N leadership and workers would intimidate the people of Lahore or bowed down. He said people of the constituency are aware that there are many services of Pervaiz Malik family in NA-133, adding that PML-N has modernized the city, and played a big role in providing them with modern facilities. Hopefully there will be peaceful polling, people will vote and distrust the system, he added. Saad said that PML-N has outdone PPP and PTI with its performance and service to the people. He said those who voted for PTI are also disappointed to the core now because its performance is zero in the fields of economic prosperity and public welfare, adding that PTI voters will also vote for PML-N. He said the tragic incident of Sialkot was heartbreaking, break up of law and order system has made the society devoid of tolerance, powerful circles of the state kept creating pressure groups, often to overthrow and confront the elected governments by charging the religious, linguistic and ethnic sentiments. He said it is unfortunate that faith and belief were used to make people attack political opponents, examples of shooting at PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and maltreatment with other central leaders.

He said Imran Khan and Tahir-ul-Qadri were the glaring examples of fomenting hatred through religious and ethnic sentiments to overthrow the governments. He said in this way the state would become ineffective and it is food for thought for everyone. He said that no one should be allowed to take the law into hands and this attitude should be condemned. He said mini budget has already given by PTI government, petrol is becoming cheaper in the world but PTI government is raising its price to fleece public for its own luxuries. By hiking petrol, government has increased every basic commodity of life, transport charges, property tax, food items, but the industry and business slow down increasing unemployment and poverty. He warned that Imran Khan's government and future of the country cannot go together. Imran Khan is the head of the mafia that is plundering public money to feed the international capitalists and we will continue our efforts to get rid of it. He said that the solution to our problems lies in the rule of law and constitution. Let all state institutions work within their spheres by accepting them wholeheartedly, and make Pakistan a peaceful country.

Saad said today the country was presenting a picture of jungle law. He said national consensus must be brought into force to bring order in the society. He said early elections should be held in the country to take it out of the difficulties. Ataullah Tarar said PML-N candidate Shaista Pervaiz Malik has made her own place. PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema fled away during the entire campaign seeing his imminent defeat.

Apparently he was a businessman but he did not understand the meaning of covering candidate in English. This election will be a referendum against the inflation, unemployment and hunger forced upon the people of Pakistan by the PTI government. He said PML-N will win the election peacefully. Ali Pervaiz Malik said that December 5 would be a day of referendum against the disastrous three year rule of PTI.