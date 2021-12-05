12 railway officers promoted

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has promoted three officers from grade 20 to 21 and nine officers from grade 19 to grade 20.

According to sources, the Ministry of Railways has finalised the promotion cases of railway officers and promoted several officers to the next grade. Amir Baloch, Shoaib Adil and Ameer Dawood have been promoted from grade 20 to grade 21 while Inam Ullah, Qamar Zaman Bhatti, Yousuf Leghari, Haseeb Ahmed, Shafqat Jamal, Sohail Iqbal Siddiqui, Nadir Ayub, Ejaz Bajrani and Bilal Sarwar have been promoted from Grade 19 to Grade 20.

According to sources, other cases of promotion of railway officers are also under consideration.