NA-133: PML-N, PPP face-off today

LAHORE : After nearly a decade, Lahore is going to witness a clash between two arch-rivals PML-N and PPP due to absence of any candidate of the ruling PTI in NA-133 on Sunday (today).

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N stalwart and five times MNA from Lahore Pervaiz Malik. Some part of previous NA-126 has also been included in current NA-133.

There are a total of 440,485 registered voters in this constituency out of which 233,558 are male and 206,927 are female voters. The total number of polling stations in this constituency is 254 in which 831 polling booths will be established (436 for males and 395 for females).

Police sources said that 2,000 police officials were assigned to perform election duty in this constituency while rangers will also patrol the area, especially troubled polling stations.

There are unconfirmed reports that PTI may unofficially support PPP in this by-poll. However, some insiders in PTI claimed that the party will remain silent and will not force its voters to vote anyone.

PML-N has fielded Shaista Pervaiz Malik, the widow of late Pervaiz Malik, from this constituency whereas PPP has come up with its stalwart Ch Muhammad Aslam Gill, who belongs to this constituency and also contested the 2018 election from here and got around 5,000 votes.

In the 2018 general elections, PML-N candidate Pervaiz Malik got above 85,000 votes whereas PTI candidate was Ejaz Chaudhry who got around 77,000 votes.

The two Punjab Assembly seats falling under NA-133 including PP 166 and PP 167 were won by PML-N (Ramazan Siddique Bhatti) and Nazir Chohan (PTI).

There are around 22 Union Councils in NA-133 and the areas that are part of this constituency are Kot Lakhpat, Green Town, Township, some part situated at both sides of Ferozepur Road.

PPP, which has been at number three position in Punjab and Lahore since 2013 general elections, has made a rather serious effort and given a tough time to PML-N which has never suffered a defeat from the NA-133, which was previously NA-127 (till 2013) and NA-97 between 1988 to 1997 polls. Other than PML-N and PPP, nine more candidates are contesting from the seat but the most interesting aspect is the absence of the ruling party candidate from the run. The nomination papers of PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed were rejected by the Election Commissions and the seat from where PTI got around 77,000 votes lacked any candidate from Tehreek-e-Insaf which came as a blow to its workers. It also badly exposed the organisational flaws of the PTI.

First Democratic Party has fielded its candidate Syeda Ghulam Fatima Gilani. She belongs to the party founded by former PTI stalwart Col (Retd) Raja Javaid Mujtaba who seems optimistic about the victory of his candidate while Tehreek-e-Islah Pakistan fielded Abdul Aziz as its candidate and rest of the contestants are independent.

The advantage PML-N enjoys in this constituency is its robust organisational structure whereas its development narrative also posses weight as during the tenure of PML-N between 2008 to 2018, the area witnessed remarkable development which has eventually become an advantage for PML-N.

However, PPP on the other hand has also shown a very serious effort as its top leaders including former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other members of the central cadre have actively participated in the election campaign of Ch Aslam Gill.

The PPP has worked hard to woo its past voters that had switched towards PTI and the absence of PTI from the contest can make PPP an ultimate beneficiary.

Besides, this area is also a stronghold of Minhajul Quran and Dr Tahirul Qadri, chief of Pakistan Awami Tehreek, who had himself been an MNA from this constituency in 2002.

If the PPP has been successful in winning the support of Awami Tehreek that means it could add a few more thousands to its vote bank. Even if it loses, its vote bank will surely be above then it got in 2018 and this would help in revival of the party in the heart of Punjab, which will help the PPP in the upcoming general elections.

PML-N on the other hand is working hard to score victory with a big lead because it is more likely that N league will not get the votes that it got in the last general elections due to multiple reasons, though it is still ahead in the constituency.

Both sides have hurled accusations of pre-poll rigging and buying loyalties of voters. A video allegedly showing PML-N workers distributing money amongst the voters while administering oath from them surfaced on social and mainstream media. Similarly, another video alleging PPP workers purchasing votes for PPP’s Aslam Gill and offering voters money.

A history of this constituency shows that in 1988 general elections, PPP won from here while it was NA-97 and Khawaja Ahmed Tariq Raheem was the winner from this seat. In 1990, Liaquat Baloch of IJI snatched the seat from PPP and in 1993 and 1997, PMLN's Tariq Bandey and Ishaq Dar respectively won this seat.

In the 2002 elections, PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri won the seat while in 2008 and 2013, PMLN's Naseer Ahmed Bhutta and Waheed Alam Khan won the elections from this constituency and in 2018 PMLN’s Pervaiz Malik won this seat.