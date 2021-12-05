LG minister orders allotment of substitute plots to 211 KPC members

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, on the request of the Karachi Press Club (KPC), has announced allotment of residential plots to 211 members of the club in the Lyari Development Authority (LDA) Block 68.

Sindh government officials on Saturday said that on the request of the KPC, the provincial local government minister had spoken to the local government secretary and directed him to allot residential plots to 211 members of the press club in Block 68 of Hawke’s Bay.

Talking to KPC office-bearers, the local government minister said the Pakistan People’s Party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had directed the provincial government to resolve the issues being faced by KPC members and on his directives, he had asked the local government department to allot residential plots to KPC members.

KPC President Fazil Jamili said these 211 members of the club had their plots in the Media Town but due to a controversy, they could not acquire their residential plots.

“On the request from the KPC governing body, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah took personal interest in this issue and directed Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah to resolve this issue as per earlier agreed upon formula and aspirations of the journalist members of the Karachi Press Club,” Jamili said.

KPC Secretary Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti thanked Nasir for taking interest in the issues of KPC members for last many years, saying that despite paying the money to the government, around 211 KPC members were deprived of their residential plots.

“Now due to the efforts of Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, working journalist members of the KPC would be able to construct their homes and live with peace of mind in their abodes,” he said.