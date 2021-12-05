Pak-Argentina exhibition polo match ends in draw

LAHORE: The Brighto Paints High Goal Exhibition Polo Match that was played between Pakistan and Argentina to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries ended in a 5-5 draw here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) on Saturday.

The enthralling and action-packed match was organised by Lahore Polo Club in collaboration with Foreign Ministry and Embassy of Argentina, Islamabad, and was witnessed and enjoyed by the ambassadors of more than 40 countries, their families, top national and international players and polo enthusiasts.

Both the teams displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and matched fire with fire till the end. For Pakistan, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged two goals each. Hamza Mawaz Khan struck the other goal.

For Argentina, Andres Lorentte thrashed two goals while Tomas Reinoso, Mannuel Carranza and Ernesto Trotz slammed one goal apiece.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi graced the occasion as the chief guest while Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, H.E. Leopoldo Francisco Sahores, and Deputy Head of Mission, Camilo Ernesto Silberkasten were the guests of honour.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest and guests of honour gave away shields and trophies to the winners and top performers.