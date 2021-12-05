Minhaj prevails in tense playoff to win Chairman JCSC Open

KARACHI: Minhaj Maqsood on Saturday broke the stranglehold of top pros like Shabbir Iqbal and Matloob Ahmed on the national circuit when he kept his nerves to win the 12th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship in exciting fashion here at the Karachi Golf Club.

Rawalpindi’s Minhaj, 25, had a roller-coaster final round in which he seemingly slipped out of the race before bouncing back to win the country’s most lucrative event following a three-man play-off.

The final round of the Rs10 million championship was a battle between experience and youth. The likes of title favourite Shabbir Iqbal and Matloob Ahmed looked set to continue their supremacy but the younger challengers, Minhaj and Muhammad Zubair, turned out to be tough nuts to crack.

Infact at point in time, Zubair, a local pro at KGC, seemed set to win the biggest title of his career after having accumulated a surprise two-shot lead with just the final two holes to go. The big-hitting Zubair made a series of birdies and was at -6 in 16 holes before a bogey on the par-3 17th allowed Minhaj and Matloob to make a comeback.

Minhaj, who began the day with a two-shot lead, missed a series of birdie opportunities including one from just four feet on the first hole. He was in a tough spot after making a double bogey on the par-4 6th after hitting his tee shot in the water hazard. In contrast, Zubair made a series of birdies so did Matloob. Shabbir, meanwhile, wasn’t lagging far behind. But he needed a birdie on the final hole to join Minhaj, Zubair and Matloob in the playoff. He missed.

In the first play-off hole, matloob faltered after failing to make a par. Minhaj and Zubair made pars to return to tee off for the second play-off hole. Both hit wayward tee shots. Minhaj, who has grown in stature as a professional after having spent several years in South Africa, managed to make a par but Zubair fell short. “It feels good to win such a major event,” said Minhaj after winning the play-off.

There was also a close battle for supremacy in the amateurs’ category. Saim Shazli (71) made a birdie on the par-3 17th and then capitalised on a massive drive on the 18th to beat Yashal Shah (74) by three strokes. Omar Khalid (70) made three birdies in what was the best round in the amateurs’ category but had to contend with the third place. Cmdre Abdul Rehman won the amateurs title in the net category.