It is a special moment: Patel

MUMBAI: New Zealand’s Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat on Saturday.

Ajaz, a left-arm spinner, added to his tally of four wickets on the opening day to return figures of 10-119. India were all out for 325.

England off-spinner Jim Laker was the first bowler to take a Test ten-for, against Australia in 1956 at Old Trafford. He ended up with 19 wickets in an encounter that came to be known as “Laker’s Match”.

Indian spin ace Anil Kumble is the only other player to do so, against Pakistan in 1999 at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla.

Ajaz called it “one of the greatest cricketing days” of his life and thanked God for his blessings.

“Obviously it is a special moment. It’s brilliant for me, my family — my mum and dad and all their support, my wife,” he told reporters at the end of the day’s play.

“It’s never easy being a cricketer, you spend a lot of time away from home. To be able to come back home to Mumbai and Wankhede and to be able to produce something like that is quite a special one.

“I am grateful to God, he has blessed me with this occasion in my cricketing journey.”

Kumble tweeted: “Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match.”

Ajaz, who emigrated to New Zealand in 1996 with his parents, was playing just his 11th Test for New Zealand since making his debut in 2018.

Now 33, his previous Test best was 5-59.

“Honestly, it’s surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special,” he said. “The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai.

“I’m in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well.”