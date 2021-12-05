Prime Minister asks PSB to polish sports talent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for supporting and nourishing the talent that the country processes in abundance in sports.

Prime Minister asked the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to help budding players attain the best during a meeting on Friday evening.

The meeting was exclusively meant to brief the Prime Minister on sports development and the measures taken to improve the existing mechanism.

“Pakistan is full of talented athletes. All that is required is to guide and groom the talent. The PSB must play its role in nourishing the talent,” PM said.

The meeting was apprised of the proposed revised structure of sports and coordination with the provinces for their input in National Sports Policy. The meeting was informed that Pakistan Sports Board’s Constitution has been re-drafted after a thorough review and the comprehensive draft has been accorded a nod by CCLC. “The board has been rationalized with its members reduced to 11 whereas the executive committee will comprise five members. The powers and functions of the Board have been redefined in the new constitution,” the concerned ministry official said during his briefing.

“A comprehensive guideline has been laid for federations pertaining to all the sports being played in the country with incentives to comply including registration mechanism, guidelines for elections, model constitution and National Anti Doping Organization of Pakistan.”

The meeting was also briefed on coordination with the provinces regarding National Sports Policy whereby strengthening the ties has been unanimously agreed which will help to conduct organized sports activities nationwide. Furthermore, guidelines have been laid for the provinces to help increase sports activities in the provinces which include prioritization of major sports, the revival of sports activities at the grassroots level.

Updating the meeting about the laying of synthetic hockey turfs, the meeting was informed that 6sixmajor cities have been provided the facility whereby in Islamabad it has been completed while the work is near completion in Wah Cantt, Faisalabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.

The Prime Minister directed that the projects relating to sports should be completed in stipulated time. He also said that the PSB should act as a regulator and should focus on providing facilities to the youth. “Once the sports participation increases Pakistan’s talent has the potential to conquer the sports arenas across the globe.”