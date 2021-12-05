Auto vendors expect launch of new models in 2022

KARACHI: Auto part vendors are preparing to produce new parts as they have received orders for new models expected to be launched by car manufacturers in 2022, industry officials said.

“We receive orders for production of new parts around two years prior to launch of a new car model,” said Fahim Kapadia, CEO Agriauto Industries Limited, a Tier I vendor to major car assemblers in the country.

The company makes parts for Toyota, Suzuki and Honda and also for Japanese motorcycle makers in the country as well. Agriauto recorded nearly Rs7 billion in revenues during the fiscal year 2021 with nearly 1,000 people working for it.

However, Kapadia kept mum over which car models to expect.

Analyst Usman Ansari said the market is expecting new model of Suzuki Swift next year and the company also have tentative plan for minivan Every to replace Bolan.

“Market talks also suggest that Toyota might also be upgrading Corolla.”

However, Kapadia said local vendors were also receiving orders from new entrants but their scale of localization was “insignificant at the moment as they are mainly using imported parts”.

The Auto Development Policy 2016-21, gives new entrants tax incentives on import of parts for a period of five years.

“But when the five-year period nears end, the companies would localize more and therefore local vendors can expect getting more orders from them,” Kapadia said.

The government, under the ADP-2016-21, reduced taxes on CKD imports for new car companies for a period of five years. A car model will remain under reduced-tax regime for five years from the period of its launch.

Kapadia said new entrants were generously rolling out new models but he expects companies may be “forced to discontinue some models as their cost of production would go up when they will fall under the normal tax regime”.

He said cost pressure due to the rising exchange rates, forced vendors to push auto companies to increase rates.