Court restrains PSF secretary from holding office

KARACHI: Senior Civil Judge IV Quetta has restrained Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation from holding his office till he is elected through proper elections.

The judge while hearing civil suit No. 53/2021 filed by Abdul Khaliq Kakar for declaration and permanent injection passed the order.

The order, a copy of which is available with ‘The News’, stated: “I agree with the contention of applicant/plaintiff application u/s 151 CPC. Field by applicant/plaintiff is allowed and def. No. 5 [Secretary PSF] is restrained from holding the office of Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation till the election of PSF.”

The respondents were Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Federal Secretary Sports, President Pakistan Olympics Association, President Pakistan Squash Federation, Secretary PSF, and Treasurer PSF.

The plaintiff counsel contended that the plaintiff came to know through newspapers that defendant No. 5 (Secretary PSF) took the charge which is a violation of the order passed by the said court on 17-7-21.

Hence, the plaintiff prayed to the court to restrain Secretary PSF from holding the office till the elections of PSF.

It is to be noted that the court through an order dated 17-07-2021 had restrained the respondents from holding elections of Pakistan Squash federation and directed them to maintain status quo. It is pertinent to mention here that Armghan Aziz took the charge on August 8.