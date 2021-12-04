Court dismisses appeal of ex-councillor

NOWSHERA: Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Adnan Shah on Friday dismissed the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s former councillor against the president and other office-bearers of the Nowshera Press Club.

Syed Nadeem Shah Mashwani alias Tipu had moved the court against the office-bearers of the press club, including its President Mushtaq Paracha and others. He had submitted an application for the membership of the press club to the general body, which had rejected it.

He had moved the court to seek membership of the press club. However, the court ordered him to seek relief from the general body of the press club that would decide his case in light of the membership clause of its constitution.

The court told the appellant that it was the prerogative of the press club’s general body to consider his application for the membership of the journalists’ body. He was ordered to approach the general body of the press club to be granted membership.