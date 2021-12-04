Court dismisses appeal of ex-councillor

NOWSHERA: Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Adnan Shah on Friday dismissed the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s former councillor against the president and other office-bearers of the Nowshera Press Club.
Syed Nadeem Shah Mashwani alias Tipu had moved the court against the office-bearers of the press club, including its President Mushtaq Paracha and others. He had submitted an application for the membership of the press club to the general body, which had rejected it.
He had moved the court to seek membership of the press club. However, the court ordered him to seek relief from the general body of the press club that would decide his case in light of the membership clause of its constitution.
The court told the appellant that it was the prerogative of the press club’s general body to consider his application for the membership of the journalists’ body. He was ordered to approach the general body of the press club to be granted membership.
PESHAWAR: Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex has started a single additional Covid-19 vaccination...
ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Chairman of the Institute of Research and Reforms Senator Abdul Rehman Malik...
LAKKI MARWAT: At least 15 people were critically injured when a passenger coach collided with a long vehicle in Gul...
HARIPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-N provincial president Amir Muqam has asked the ECP to implement the laws equally on...
PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered 94.73 kilogram heroine, 11.06 kilogram Ice and 1014.858...
HARIPUR: Tehrik district Tanawal chief Dr Abdul Rauf on Friday said the Tanoli tribespeople belonging to the three...