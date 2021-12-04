ANF recovers 94.73 Kg heroine

PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered 94.73 kilogram heroine, 11.06 kilogram Ice and 1014.858 kilogram hashish during last month of November.
According to ANF, 15 kg opium was also recovered and 27 smugglers were arrested from Baacha Khan Airport and during raids conducted in various cities of KP including Kohat, Manshera and D I Khan. The ANF also recovered nine vehicles that were used in smuggling of contraband items.
