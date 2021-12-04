Noted woman educationist passes away

ABBOTTABAD: A renowned educationist of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former principal of the Government Postgraduate College No-1 Abbottabad, Azra Khatoon, who was the widow of Prof Syed Arif Afzal breathed her last here on Friday. She was 90.

She was buried in cantonment graveyard at Habibullah Colony. The people from all walks of life, including doctors, teachers, civil and military officers, attended her funeral.

She was considered a renowned educationist and served at a number of notable institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and retired as principal from Government Postgraduate

College No-I Abbottabad. She is survived by four children as well as four grandchildren.

She is the mother of Col (Retd) Syed Atif Afzal, Dr Naeema Afzal, professor and chairperson Department of Pathology, Ayub Medical College, Dr Saadia Afzal, Associate Professor of Botany, at Govt Degree College Battagram and Sabiha Danial.

Her grandchildren included Dr Khurram Hashmi, Sahar Afzal, Amina Afzal and Syed Muhammad Umar Afzal. A number of senior doctors of Ayub Medical College and students of the deceased have expressed condolences with the family of the deceased.