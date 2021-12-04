Al-Khidmat distributes 30 wheelchairs

PESHAWAR: The Al-Khidmat Foundation on Friday distributed wheelchairs among needy persons to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Al-Khidmat Provincial President Khalid Waqas, District President Arbab Abdul Haseeb and other representatives of the foundation distributed 30 wheelchairs among the needy and deserving people.

Al-Khidmat Provincial President Khalid Waqas said that the Al- Khidmat Foundation was committed to serving the humanity without any discrimination and biasness of race, religion and gender.

“Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan is collaborating with different local and international donors for the distribution of free wheelchairs,” he added. He said that observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities was aimed at promoting an understanding of issues and mobilising support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.