Hand grenade hurled into house

JAMRUD: A hand grenade was hurled into a house in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district last night but no casualty was reported, officials said on Friday.

Usman Khan, the owner of the house, said that they had no enmity with anyone. Rescue 1122 personnel said there was no casualty but walls of the house had been slightly damaged. Police later reached the spot and registered a case against the unidentified accused.