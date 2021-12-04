Mini-budget to add to people’s woes: JI chief

PESHAWAR: Opposing the mini-budget, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was adopting anti-people policies under pressure from the International Monetary Fund.

“The mini-budget will cause further hikes in the prices of daily use items and make the lives of the people more difficult,” he told a news conference here.

The JI chief said that PTI’s three-year rule had pushed the country 30 years back in terms of development. “The current government has proved to be the facilitator and protector of the mafias,” he added.

He said that mafias were sitting in the cabinet and the parliaments.

He also criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which, he claimed, had always

supported the PTI government by making secret deals with it.

He said that the statements of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the PDM were nothing but an eyewash. “Our rulers approach the IMF and beg loans on interest. This is the leading reason for the economic debacle,” he stressed. He said that only Islamic system could guarantee the survival and development of the country.

He added that the unbearable wave of price-hike had caused starvation in the country and the people

were forced to commit suicides. “Poverty and joblessness have been haunting every family,” he said, adding, it seems that the country was being ruled by none.

Sirajul Haq said that the strict conditions of the IMF for loans were tantamount to mortgaging the independence and sovereignty of the country.

The JI chief said that during the 74 years history of the country only military generals and feudal and corrupt mafias ruled the country. The people were criticizing the rulers in every corner of the country, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI would take full part in the upcoming local government elections. The JI would emerge victorious in the local government elections,” he added.

He welcomed Aqib Ismail, a prominent businessman and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl leader and his family in the party. JI provincial acting chief Abdul Wasi, district Peshawar President Atoqur Rahman, district Mardan president Ghulam Rasoo, Bahrullah Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the JI chief addressed a condolence reference for former member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Assembly and young JI leader Javed Khan Momand, who breathed his last recently.

The conference was also addressed by JI district chief Atiqur Rahman, party candidates for tehsil mayorship Bahrullah Khan, Haji Niaz Mohammad and others. The speakers paid glowing tributes to the deceased JI leader.