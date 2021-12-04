4G service launched in South Waziristan

WANA: Following the visit of Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, 4G internet service was launched in South Waziristan tribal district.

The corps commander, during his visit, spoke to the elders of Mahsud, Burki, Wazir, Sulemankhel and Dotani tribes at Wana Scouts Camp. He urged locals to cooperate with security personnel for a lasting peace in the region.

The tribal elders demanded 3G and 4G internet service, to which the corps commander assured them of enabling the services within 48 hours. The internet service started working in the area on Friday.

Local residents lauded the move of the corps commander for restoring the 4G service as the unavailability of internet was a major problem for people, especially for students.