Dreams deferred

In Islamabad, survival is becoming tough for students. A number of students come to the capital to study from remote places. These students must pay institutional expenditures and fees along with fees for hostels. Given that the prices of basic commodities are rising by the day, many are in a flux. They want to continue their studies to meet their goals but simply cannot afford to do so. The federal administration must take notice of students’ problems and introduce student discounts.

Haider Ali

Islamabad