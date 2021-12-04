Dreams deferred

In Islamabad, survival is becoming tough for students. A number of students come to the capital to study from remote places. These students must pay institutional expenditures and fees along with fees for hostels. Given that the prices of basic commodities are rising by the day, many are in a flux. They want to continue their studies to meet their goals but simply cannot afford to do so. The federal administration must take notice of students’ problems and introduce student discounts.
Haider Ali
Islamabad
Women, especially those from backward areas, have never been safe in Pakistan due to the ever-present threats of...
China once had a weaker economy than it does now. It was agricultural and not many had foreseen it would become a...
The people of Balochistan are still striving for their basic needs of water, shelter, food and education. In 2015,...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to a serious problem. The number of smokers in Pakistan has reached...
Smog is the combination of smoke and fog. It is deleterious to people’s health. Recently, Lahore and Karachi were...
As a result of inflation, the number of tea sellers and tea houses is declining rapidly, especially those in rural...