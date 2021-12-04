Balochistan chief economist briefed on Punjab P&SHD

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch had a meeting with Balochistan chief economist Ghous Bakhsh Murri along with his delegation here Friday. Ahmar Khan from Health Information and Service Delivery unit (HISDU) briefed in detail about the working mechanism of the department. Chief economist along with his delegation visited HISDU to understand the work flow. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch welcomed the guests.