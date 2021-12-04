 
Saturday December 04, 2021
Argentine envoy visits UVAS

December 04, 2021

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Argentine to Pakistan Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores along with Deputy Head of the Mission, Mr Camilo Ernesto Silberkasten paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here Friday. The delegation discussed the areas of cooperation for the development of livestock and dairy sector in Pakistan.