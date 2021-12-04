NHA directed to ban vehicles without M-tag on M2

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to ban vehicles without M-tag on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) from December 7. In the written order of a previous hearing in smog-related petitions, Justice Shahid Karim directed a deputy attorney general to contact the representative of the NHA and the Motorway Police on an urgent basis and ask them to impose the ban. The judge observed that emergency measures need to be taken by the authorities prior to the deadline after which the condition shall be mandatorily enforced on M2 as well as other motorways converging on the Ravi Toll Plaza.

Justice Karim observed that this condition is important as a representative of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that traffic congestion at the toll plaza is a big contributor to pollution by emission of CO2 from idling engines. The PDMA official had told the court that from December 4, a change in the air is expected and a rain spell of short duration is likely to take place from December 5.

A report filed by the EPA revealed that 6,277 brick kilns have been inspected in the province and a fine of Rs 47.8 million has been imposed on the violators of the environmental laws including sealing of 337 brick kilns. The judge would resume hearing on December 7.