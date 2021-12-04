Energy imports surge 116pc to $9.5bln in July-November

KARACHI: Driven by post-Covid demand recovery, energy imports surged 116 percent to $9.5 billion in first five months of this

fiscal year compared to $4.4 billion in same period last year, data showed on Friday.

The energy import rose to $2.4 billion in month of November this fiscal against $1.892 billion in preceding month October of current fiscal, showing a growth of $508 million.

According to data released by Ministry of Commerce, the imports of energy sector (oil, gas, and coal) were 29 percent of total imports of the country during the first five months.

Mounting the pressures on an already wobbly economy, the country’s total imports rose to $32.858 billion in first five months compared to $19.487 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year, which led to over $20 billion trade deficit of the country.

A sharp rise in the imports of energy sector can be comfortably attributed to higher consumption domestic consumption.

The increasing import of energy products is also reflected by the country’s petroleum products’ sales, which jumped 17 percent in first five months of this fiscal year compared to same period last year.

The sales in the July-November FY2022 stood at 9.60 million tonnes compared to 8.16 million tonnes in same period last year.

Sales, however fell 12 percent in November 2021 compared to the preceding month of October on the back of low offtake of furnace oil (FO) for power generation.

Total consumption of petroleum products stood at 1.75 million tonnes in the month under review compared to 1.99 million tonnes in October of this fiscal.

However, petroleum products consumption registered a slight increase of 1.72 percent in November this fiscal compared to same month last year, which was 1.72 million tonnes.

Growth was seen in all categories including petrol, diesel and FO, which registered 10.8 percent, 19.8 percent and 28.5 percent growth respectively in first five months of this fiscal.

As economic activity picks up pace, the consumption of petroleum products is expected to increase in the coming days, according to AKD Research.