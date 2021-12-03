 
Friday December 03, 2021
Peshawar

14 injured in cylinder blast

December 03, 2021

KHAR: Fourteen people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a shop in Bajaur tribal district, local sources said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Mato Cheena area of Mamund tehsil. They said the victims, including a woman and a child, were rushed to Khar Hospital.