PPP lawmaker criticises PTI ministers for belittling rally

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Nighat Orakzai has criticised the government ministers for belittling the recent PPP foundation day rally in Peshawar and alleged that the ministers were misguiding the nation and pushing the country towards destruction.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, she said that two ministers, Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash, had termed the PPP public meeting in Peshawar a gathering of 2,000 people. “The PTI ministers, who had declared PPP as a party of Sindh, had also realised the fact that the people would throw them out of power now,” she said.

Nighat Orakzai said the PTI ministers could neither face people’s wrath nor they could get votes of people in the local government elections and that was why they were worried about their future. She said that the PTI rulers, despite having their government in the center and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, could not gather even a few hundred people for their meeting in the provincial metropolis a few weeks ago.

She said the sitting inefficient and selected rulers had made life miserable for people through price hike and unemployment and forced the poor to commit suicides.