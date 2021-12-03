Cop shot dead over old enmity

MANSEHRA: A policeman was killed over and old enmity here on Thursday.

Constable Mohammad Fayyaz of the Saddar Police Station was on the way to somewhere in the city when Sher Mohammad intercepted him at the Safdar road and opened fire on him, leaving him seriously injured.

The locals rushed him to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. “The accused was arrested while fleeing and the arm used in the incident was recovered,” District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters.

Apparently, he said, the incident was the outcome of an old enmity and investigation into the incident has been launched.

He said that the accused was arrested by the traffic warden while fleeing and investigation was started after lodging the first information report.