Sydney to host 11 games, Auckland nine at 2023 Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY: Sydney will stage 11 games, including the final, and Auckland nine at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, officials said Thursday, as the number of host cities was scaled down.

Australia and New Zealand were picked as co-hosts ahead of Colombia in June last year for what will be the first 32-team women’s tournament.

Back then, organisers envisaged games at 13 venues across 12 cities, but this has been slimmed down to 10 stadiums (two in Sydney) and nine cities, world governing FIFA said in announcing the match schedule.