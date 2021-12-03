Shah says inflation due to IMF deal

SUKKUR: Former leader of the opposition, Syed Khursheed Shah, has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan as a puppet who is implementing the policies of the International Monetary Fund that have brought about an unprecedented inflation. Talking to the media in Pano Aqil in Sukkur, Syed Khursheed Shah said the people of Pakistan would reject any mini-budget imposed as a result of the IMF deal. Criticizing the price hike, he said that people of Pakistan had never witnessed such a high inflation. “Despite falling petrol prices in the international market, there are apprehensions of a further hike in petroleum prices in the country,” said Shah. Speaking about the EVMs, the PPP leader said the electronic voting machines are deceptive tools of the PTI government, which would render the elections a farce. He said the federal government is seeking to transfer and post officers of its choice in Sindh to weaken the administrative process in the province. He said the MQM and other parties are rejecting the recently-passed Local Government Act as they do not want to see the people of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur to prosper. He claimed that the Act was not violative of the Constitution and fundamental rights nor it would set up parallel local government system in the province.