NPF plot case: Hearing adjourned till Dec 20

ISLAMABAD: Hearing a reference against ex-secretary interior pertaining to illegal allotment of a plot owned by the National Police Foundation, an Accountability Court on Thursday adjourned the proceedings till December 20.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not file its comments against acquittal pleas of the accused and requested the court to grant more time in this regard. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference lodged by NAB against the allotment of plot allocated for the families of martyrs.
The accused had filed pleas challenging admissibility of reference under fresh amendments in the NAB ordinance. They added that the case did not fall under the purview of the accountability court after amendments.
