PTI-led govt to improve economic conditions of people: AJK president

By our correspondent

SIALKOT: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Thursday said the PTI-led government would improve judicial system and ameliorate the economic conditions of the common man.

Talking to reporters, the AJK president said overseas Kashmiris must now come forward in invest in the AJK. He said scores of the immigrants from Jammu had been residing in Sialkot for decades and he had come to Sialkot to lay foundation stone of the memorial for the martyrs of Jammu.

The AJK president said currently the entire world was supporting the cause of the freedom-loving Kashmiris and condemning Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for ordering torture and killings of innocent and unarmed civilians in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the government of AJK would raise the Kashmir issue at world forums in aggressive style.

He said he had visited a number of countries in Europe and America to raise and enhance the public support in favour of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said every nook and corner of the world must be reached in order to raise voice in support of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged overseas Pakistanis to expose real cruel face of India in the world, saying without a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue long term peace in the south-Asian region is impossible. He said despite blatant cruelties in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) Kashmiris are determined to be part of Pakistan. He said he was a supporter of dialogue with India over Kashmir and other issues but unfortunately India had never been in a mood to defuse tensions.