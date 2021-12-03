Too much variety

A new Covid-19 variant – the omicron – has been discovered and is feared to be more transmissible than the delta variant.

The variant has already been detected in over 20 countries. Given that most of these countries have sizeable Pakistani populations, it is possible that the virus will spread in Pakistan. Pakistan was just returning to some form of stability, and now the new variant will prove a challenge for both the government and the public sectors. If people want to prevent any more lockdowns, they should get vaccinated at the earliest and follow SOPs.

Rumaissa Xaenub Chouhan

Rawalpindi