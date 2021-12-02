Certificates awarded to Eagle Squad officials

Islamabad: The certificates of appreciation were awarded to officials of Eagle Squad for capturing criminals and recovering arms and ammunition from their possession.

The certificates distribution ceremony was held on special directions of DIG (Operations).

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has formulated a new halting and patrolling plan for crime prevention and security of citizens in Islamabad and directed all officers and officials to perform their duties efficiently. Rewards will be given to the young officials who will perform well.

Additional SP (Islamabad) Farhat Abbas Kazmi commended the eight Eagle Squad personnel including; Mohammad Adeel, Liaqat Ali, Mohammad Mohsin, Khaliq Dad, Adam Saaz, Abdullah, Mudassar Khan and Mohammad Ajmal for their good performance. Giving certificates, Eagle Squad personnel performed good duty and arrested two accused Hamar Aslam and Taza Gul during Special Chang and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Cases of possession of arms and ammunition have been registered. 270 rounds, a Kalashnikov and 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the accused.

Appreciating the troops, DIG (Operations) said that our first duty is to ensure the safety of Islamabad and its citizens and we will not hesitate to lay down our lives in this regard. He said that any young person who performs well should be rewarded immediately. He said that stay away from bribery and corruption. Realise, we are the servants of people, so every officer and young man should perform his duties with good intentions and passion.