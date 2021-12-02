Two-day business expo begins at UoP

PESHAWAR: A two-day business expo got underway here on Wednesday to highlight and showcase opportunities for e-commerce, emerging businesses and business climate at the local, national and international level.

The event was organised by Institute of Management Studies (IMS), University of Peshawar.

The expo was conducted at three arenas academic block I, II and on the premises of the IMS.

A huge number of visitors thronged the expo to get informed about various activities arranged there.

Provincial Minister of Science Technology and Information Technology Mohammad Atif Khan was the chief guest on the occasion and he inaugurated the expo along with vice-chancellor University of Peshawar Dr Mohammad Idrees. In his welcome speech, director IMS said that rapid technological advancements and changing business landscape made the expo very special for business and management students to be cognisant of the changing world around them. He said that the expo can bring students, practitioners and academia together while accommodating the public, private and startups sectors.

The day’s first panel discussion participants elaborate extensively on the present government initiatives on business and job opportunities. Speaking as a lead panelist, Ashfaq Afridi, director KPEZ, said that the KP government was extending and operationalising the number of 12 industrial estates to 18 in the province while three cities namely Karak, Buner and Mohmand due to their specialized minerals capacities. He pointed out that an investment facilitation center is helping businessmen to get electricity connections, NoCs and business friendly help.

He called upon young and old entrepreneurs alike to get proper business and tax registration as it will enable them to sign agreements and contracts with ease.

Director SMEDA Rashid Aman said on the occasion that 250 projects are available on SMEDA website to be worked upon while SME cards would be offered like Sehat and Kisan cards to bring financing and ease of business to small and medium sector businessmen.

Another panelist Atif Shehzad, a local distributing agency businessman, infromed that the leading business organization, Unilever, was going to recruit young undergraduates from local universities in order to acclimatize to local business needs.

The day’s second ending panel discussion participants talked on prospects of job opportunities in art, culture and tourism. The lead panelist, Bakhtiar Khattak called upon artisan and young students to explore the hidden talent while keeping a perseverance in their career path for a number of years as excellence in art seems to be a time oriented process.

Dr. Jamil Chitrali pointed out that creativity needs training academies but foremost is to raise student’s level of talk and dialogue and then we can reach the pinnacle of drama and music.