Balochistan clinches top position in Tour de Waziristan Cycle Race

WANA: The Balochistan team declared the overall winner while Karachi-based cyclist Ali Ilyas clinched first position in individual ranking as the final phase of the three-day Tour de Waziristan National Cycle Race 2021 competitions concluded in Wana on Wednesday.

National level cyclists from across the country participated in the Tour de Waziristan National Cycle Race.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association, Pakistan Cycling Federation, Frontier Corps (South) and Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan division had jointly organised the thrilling event.

Later, a prize distribution ceremony was held with Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan division Amir Latif as chief guest in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district.

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Khalid Khattak, officials of KPCTA, FC and others were also present. In the last and final phase of the race, cyclists covered a distance of 55km from Gomal Zam Dam to Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district.

Ali Ilyas covered the 55km track in 1:35:59 hours and was declared top position holder in individual ranking. Abdul Wahid of Balochistan team stood second after he covered the 55km track from Gomal Zam Dam to Wana in 1:36:02 hours.

Similarly, Hashir from Sindh clinched third position by covering the track in 1:39 hours.

In team competitions, Balochistan stood first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green second while Sindh clinched third position in the cycling race.

During the three stages, colorful events were organized at various places in which civil society, schoolchildren, people, FC South, senior officials of the district administrations of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan accorded historic welcome to the guests and cyclists and distributed prizes among the excelling cyclists.

In his closing remarks, Amir Latif said that the peaceful Tour de Waziristan Cycle Race would give a positive message that peace prevailed in South Waziristan and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the event would also promote sports and tourism in the region. This area has great potential for tourism and sports activities, he added.