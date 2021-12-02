KMU VC calls for use of digital tech in medical education

PESHAWAR: The fifth meeting of heads of various institutions and departments of Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of previous decisions.

According to a press release, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq presided over the meeting, which was attended by KMU Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, dean basic medical sciences Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed, dean Allied Health Sciences Prof Dr Haider Darain and heads of various constituent institutes and sections.

The meeting was informed that the requirements for the approval of the Pharmacy Council of the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) are being met on an emergency basis and the process of deployment of faculty was also in progress, while the Pharmacy Council inspection is expected in the last week of December.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor while addressing the meeting said that with the development of science and technology, the importance and need for use of modern resources in the field of medical education has increased manifold. He said that along with the concept of smart classrooms, there was a need to connect all the remote campuses of the university with the central campus through modern technology.

The vice chancellor directed the deputy director library to open sub-branches of the central library in the remote campuses of KMU and visit the institutions concerned and present a workable proposal at the next meeting.