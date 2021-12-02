 
close
Thursday December 02, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Heroin factory sealed

December 02, 2021

JAMRUD: Police here on Wednesday raided a heroin factory in Shahkas area of Jamrud tehsil and recovered more than 12kg heroin and over 2kg chemicals used in making the drug.

The police said that four people were also arrested from the premises and shifted to Jamrud Police Station. The police said the drug factory had been set up in a densely populated area where drugs were manufactured and then supplied to other parts of the country.