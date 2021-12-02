Punjab has vast opportunities for investors: minister

LAHORE:Ambassador of the Argentine in Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco Sahores called on Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi in his office on Wednesday. Matters relating to mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture were discussed during the meeting.

Provincial Minister said agriculture sector in Punjab have vast investment opportunities for Argentine’s investors. Argentine’s service provider companies can invest in agriculture machinery in Punjab. He said that Argentine could provide facilities to the farmers in Punjab by setting up agro commodity storage companies.

The Joint Business Council between the two countries is increasing its business-to-business interaction. It is encouraging that agriculture reforms were yielding positive results in Punjab province. Provincial Minister said that increasing the agricultural production will strengthen the national economy as well. For this purpose, government was providing maximum facilities to the local and foreign investors. Leopoldo Francisco Sahores said that Argentine’s companies were keen to invest in the field of agriculture sector and food products. He assured that Argentine would continue to play its role to fulfill the nutritional needs of Pakistan through export of oil seed products, grains, seeds and oleagic fruits.

industrial zones: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura on Wednesday. Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid was also with him.

The provincial minister reviewed the development work of the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Center way Business Square and Motorway Interchange. He directed the officers concerned to complete the development work of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Center way Business Square expeditiously within the stipulated time. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park would boost industrial and economic activities in the area.

Investors are giving priority to Punjab for investment due to world class infrastructure in the industrial zones. The new investment of billions of rupees is due to the investor-friendly policies of the government. Aslam Iqbal also presided over the meeting at the site office of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed gave briefing regarding development work.

public problems: Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar on Wednesday listened to the people’s problems and issued directions to the quarters concerned. Addressing on the occasion, the minister said that open courts were being held in the first week of every month across the province to timely resolve people’s issues. DC Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh, Additional DC (Revenue) Marzia Saleem, AC Hasan Abdal Zunaria Jalil, GAR Ghulam Abbas and others were also present. The minister asserted that the government was working hard to solve public problems because public service was the essence of democracy.