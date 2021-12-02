Australian official rejects Djokovic ´blackmail´ claim

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic is not being “blackmailed” by Australian Open organisers, a senior official said Wednesday, insisting a requirement for players to be vaccinated was about safety.

The 34-year-old world number one would be bidding for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne in January, but he has refused to say if he has been jabbed against coronavirus.

His father Srdjan told Serbian television on Sunday his son “probably won´t” play the opening Grand Slam of the year over the mandatory inoculation rules.

“Of course he would want to go with all his heart,” he said.

“But I really don´t know if that will happen. Probably not under these conditions, with this blackmail and when it´s done that way.”

Martin Pakula, sports minister in Victoria — the state where the Australian Open is held — said he was keen for the nine-time champion to defend his title.

But he told reporters: “If you´re a visiting international tennis player or a visiting sportsman of any kind, it´s about your responsibility to the community that you are being welcomed into.

“It´s not about blackmail, it´s about making sure the Victorian community is protected.”

Tournament chief Craig Tiley made clear last month that all players must be inoculated and there would be no concessions.