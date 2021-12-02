 
Thursday December 02, 2021
Four injured as WWII bomb explodes in Munich

By AFP
December 02, 2021
BERLIN: Four people were injured, one of them seriously, when a World War II bomb exploded at a building site near Munich’s main train station on Wednesday, emergency services said. Construction workers had been drilling into the ground when the bomb exploded, a spokesman for the fire department said in a statement. The blast was heard several kilometres away and scattered debris hundreds of metres, according to local media reports.