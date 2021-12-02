Trump tested positive just before debate

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump had a positive Covid-19 test, quickly followed by a negative, shortly before he went into a presidential debate with challenger Joe Biden last year, according to a new book.
Despite getting the all clear in that second test, Trump would get so sick with Covid-19 within a week that he had to be urgently hospitalized. The testing detail emerged on Wednesday in a report by The Guardian, which obtained an advance copy of “The Chief’s Chief,” a memoir by Trump’s chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows. Trump tested positive three days before his first debate against Biden on September 29, 2020, and exhibited mild symptoms of what was taken to be a cold, the upcoming book recounts.
