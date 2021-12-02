ECC approves hike in petrol dealers, OMCs’ profit margins

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised margins of oil marketing companies (OMCs) and petroleum dealers on motor spirit (MS) and high speed diesel (HSD).

“The ECC discussed in detail and approved the proposal submitted by ministry of Energy for increase of OMC’s and dealers’ margins for motor spirit and high speed diesel with effect from forthcoming revision in oil prices,” a government statement said.

The fresh revision followed a country-wide strike last week by petroleum dealers, flagging low profit margins due to an increase in the cost of doing business on rising inflation and devaluation of rupee.

Under the agreement with the petroleum dealers, the government allowed an increase in profit margins, initially beginning with around Re1 per litre and in six months moving to a system that would allow profit margins of up to 4.4 percent.

Dealers were demanding a 6 percent increase in the selling price of petroleum products. They are charging Rs3.91/ litre and after the new revision of profit margins their commission would be Rs4.90.

A statement after the ECC meeting, chaired by Omar Ayub Khan, minister for Economic Affairs and attended by adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam, minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, minister for Industries & Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar and federal secretaries, said the ECC also approved proposal of food ministry for purchase of 175,000 tonnes of imported wheat by World Food Programme (WFP) from PASSCO’s stock for Pakistan and Afghanistan. “The wheat flour will compliment to the WFP’s food basket for distribution to the food vulnerable population in Pakistan and Afghanistan within the WFP’s commitment to eliminate hunger,’ it added.

The ECC also approved a summary tabled by Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division for inclusion of beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafalat Program with PMT score between 29.01 to 37 under the recent NSER survey in Ehsaas Emergency Cash (EEC-2) Program. “These beneficiaries are proposed to be provided one-time emergency cash assistance of Rs12,000 per beneficiary on first come first served basis,” the statement said.

“This support would help to mitigate socioeconomic impact on poor and vulnerable segments of the society amid Covid-19 pandemic.”