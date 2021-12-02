Rupee gains against US dollar

A representative image.

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains on Wednesday aided by sluggish demand for the US currency from importers and improved economic sentiment, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 175.48 to the dollar, 0.14 percent up from Tuesday’s close of 175.72 in the interbank market.

The rupee rose by 70 paisas to end at 177 against the greenback in the open market.

The dealers said a low demand for the greenback from importers and companies, with exporter dollar conversions resulted in an increase of the rupee value.

“The rupee gained ground as positive data on exports and expectations of receiving lined-up inflows from Saudi Arabia helped sentiment. The appreciation in the currency is expected to continue in coming days,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

Pakistan’s exports hit a record high of $2.9 billion in November, Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said via his Twitter handle, adding that the target for the month was $2.6 billion. Dawood said the data on imports would be shared soon.

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is likely to place $3 billion deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan this week, which is expected to help boost the foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the rupee.