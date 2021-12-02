Rupee gains against US dollar

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains on Wednesday aided by sluggish demand for the US currency from importers and improved economic sentiment, dealers said.
The rupee closed at 175.48 to the dollar, 0.14 percent up from Tuesday’s close of 175.72 in the interbank market.
The rupee rose by 70 paisas to end at 177 against the greenback in the open market.
The dealers said a low demand for the greenback from importers and companies, with exporter dollar conversions resulted in an increase of the rupee value.
“The rupee gained ground as positive data on exports and expectations of receiving lined-up inflows from Saudi Arabia helped sentiment. The appreciation in the currency is expected to continue in coming days,” said a foreign exchange dealer.
Pakistan’s exports hit a record high of $2.9 billion in November, Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said via his Twitter handle, adding that the target for the month was $2.6 billion. Dawood said the data on imports would be shared soon.
The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is likely to place $3 billion deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan this week, which is expected to help boost the foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the rupee.
KARACHI: TCS Limited on Wednesday announced signing of a Cargo General Sales Agent agreement with SereneAir to...
KARACHI: Facebook has launched its flagship skill development program ‘Rise’ in Pakistan to help advertising...
KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited on Wednesday announced changing its name from Byco Petroleum to Cnergyico Pk...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs200 per tola on Wednesday.According to the data released by All...
HYDERABAD: Fuel cost hike has hit fishing sector like a torpedo, mainly marine, which is sinking under the weight of...
LAHORE: The model of growth in Pakistan's two most populated neighbours has been exemplary. The growth model of both...