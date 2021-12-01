 
Wednesday December 01, 2021
Quack’s clinic sealed

December 01, 2021

LALAMUSA: District Health Officer Dr Ayaz Nasir Tuesday sealed the clinic of a quack and seized a huge quantity of substandard medicines. The DHO took action in Jalalpur Jattan locality. The quack was involved in administering substandard antibiotic medicine.s.