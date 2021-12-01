Four die as car collides with truck

MUZAFFARGARH: Four people died and another three sustained injuries when the car they were travelling collided with a truck on Muzaffargarh-Jhang road near Muradabad on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122 Muzaffargarh spokesman, a marriage party motorcade was on way from Rangpur to Shah Jamal when a collided with a truck, leaving four car occupants identified as Shah Mardan, 25, Farzand Ali, 25, Muhammad Waseem, 20, Muhammad Naeem, andTasawur Abbas.
