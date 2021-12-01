 
Wednesday December 01, 2021
National

15 die in Punjab road accidents in 24 hours

December 01, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,052 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 1,136 were injured. Out of this, 646 people were seriously injured who were shifted to hospitals. Whereas, 490 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.