Yasmin opens Thoracic Surgery Unit at Services

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the new Thoracic Surgery Unit at Services Hospital here on Tuesday.

Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Tayyaba Wasim, MS Services Hospital Dr Ehtasham ul Haq, Head of Dept Prof Dr Shoaib Nabi, President Chest Council Dr Khalid, Dr Waqas Hussain and a large number of doctors were present on the occasion.

The minister inquired from the patients about the facilities being provided to them in the hospital. Principal SIMS shared the status of existing facilities and new measures at the hospital. In her speech, Dr Yasmin said, “We can improve the performance of trainee doctors through quality training workshops. Record hiring of doctors have been made in our times,” she said.

Principal SIMS Dr Tayyaba Wasim said that Dr Yasmin Rashid rendered immense services during corona pandemic and dengue epidemic and remained a role model for all of us. She said top quality services are being provided to patients.