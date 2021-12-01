Pak envoy’s online ‘Open Kutchery’ in Moscow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ambassador to Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan on Tuesday conducted an online session of ‘Open Kutchery’ (Khuli Kutchery) for the Pakistani community in Russia.

According to a press release from the Pakistan embassy in Moscow, during the Khuli Kutchery, matters pertaining to visas and facilitation of students studying in Russia were resolved. The ambassador issued instructions to the embassy's relevant wings for appropriate action to facilitate Pakistanis. The Pakistani community appreciated the embassy’s role for its timely response and assistance to resolve their issues. Ambassador Shafaqat said the Khuli Kachehri provided an excellent opportunity to interact with Pakistanis.